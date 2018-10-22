Travel & TourismLatest News

GoAir starts new flash sale, flight tickets from Rs 999

Go Air ‘s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ comes amid high competition in the India’s civil aviation market.

Oct 22, 2018, 03:25 pm IST
Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 in its ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’, according to the airline’s website. The fares under GoAir’s scheme are applicable on travel from 22 November 2018 to 22 December 2018. Bookings for Go Air ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ started today, 22 October 2018, and will end on 23 October 2018, according to the airline’s official website .

Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said. The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra, according to GoAir’s site.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Chennai (Rs 1,199), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Patna (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Lucknow (Rs 1,399), Jammu (Rs 1,499), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,499) , Ranchi (Rs 1, 499), Bengaluru (Rs 1, 599) , Pune (1, 599), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1, 599), Mumbai (Rs 1, 699), Hyderabad (Rs 1, 699), Srinagar (Rs 1, 799), Nagpur (Rs 1, 799) and Delhi (Rs 2, 099).

Go Air ‘s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ comes amid high competition in the India’s civil aviation market.

The Wadia group-promoted no-frills airline had commenced flight services to Male from New Delhi and Mumbai only last week as part of its international operations.

