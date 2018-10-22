Men’s Answer to #Metoo. Bengaluru NGO Starts ‘Men Too’ Protest!

At least a few of them feels that With #metoo, women are grabbing all the spotlight and are faking stories to grab it. While it will be unforgivable to presume anything about women’s experience, it is natural that men would feel the need for a similar movement.

So a group of men took to the streets in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park on Saturday to launch a movement inspired by ‘#MeToo’ called ‘Men Too’. Holding placards echoing their cause, protesters said that their movement is against ‘false’ cases registered under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) also known as the Dowry Act.

The Participants of the movement are all members of an NGO CRISP (Children’s Rights Initiative for Shared Parenting), The members also said that their protest is also against the ordeal of children who are raised by single parents following a disturbing separation. One among the protestor was Pascal Mazurier, a former French Diplomat who was accused of sexually assaulting his own daughter in 2014. In 2017 he was acquitted by the court. Harsha Swaroop who claims to be a victim of ‘false’ dowry case said that the case against him affected his belief in the system.

National President of CRISP, Kumar V Jahgirdar told The News Minute that the ‘Me Too’ movement has contributed to decimating the reputation of men who have spent decades building it up. “If women don’t have the courage to go and file a complaint, they shouldn’t just put it on social media,” Jahgirdar told the publication.

Can this movement catch up like #me too? What do you think?