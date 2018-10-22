“Pinarayi Vijayan Need not Teach Congress About Renaissance”: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to play the communal card and make people fight among themselves. “Pinarayi Vijayan Need not teach Congress party about Renaissance. It was Congress party who gave leadership to the Renaissance movements in Kerala,” said the senior Congress leader.

“Congress is always with the devotees. In the Sabarimala issue, we have never gone back in our stand. CM should show the maturity to solve the Sabarimala issue without making it worse. The government never showed such enthusiasm in implementing the other SC orders. Kerala Government is cheating people. If Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief minister of the 3.5 crore people in Kerala, he should deal with these issues in a little more matured fashion,” said the Leader of Opposition.