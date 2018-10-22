Rahul Easwar Gets Bail. Will He Swing Back into Action?

Ayyappa Dharma Sena President and a member of the Sabarimala Priest family, Rahul Easwar has finally got bail. He was arrested for protesting against the Sabarimala verdict which allowed women of all age to enter Sabarimala. It was Pathanamthitta munsiff Court which granted bail to Rahul.

Earlier Rahul was charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates were also charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.

There was news that Rahul was on an indefinite fast inside the cell and when his health worsened, he was transferred to Medical College hospital. Now that Rahul got bail, can he be expected to be in forefront of the protests?