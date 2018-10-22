KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar Gets Bail. Will He Swing Back into Action?

Oct 22, 2018, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ayyappa Dharma Sena President and a member of the Sabarimala Priest family, Rahul Easwar has finally got bail. He was arrested for protesting against the Sabarimala verdict which allowed women of all age to enter Sabarimala. It was Pathanamthitta munsiff Court which granted bail to Rahul.

Earlier Rahul was  charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates were also charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.

There was news that Rahul was on an indefinite fast inside the cell and when his health  worsened, he was transferred to Medical College hospital.  Now that Rahul got bail, can he be expected to be in forefront of the protests?

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 30, 2018, 08:21 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who flopped even after a dream debut

Apr 25, 2018, 03:37 pm IST

Russia on board to deal with India to seal S-400 missile

Hindi Medium tagline becomes reality
Apr 9, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Businessman changed into slum for his son’s Admission inspired by film ‘Hindi Medium’

Feb 18, 2018, 08:18 pm IST

‘BJP will form the next government in Tripura’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close