(Video)Party Gone Wrong! Floor Breaks Down As People Dance in Ecstasy, Many Injured

Oct 22, 2018, 05:48 pm IST
Next time you go to a party, be a little easy on the floor. You can dance, you can make some noise, but make sure you are standing at a strong place. If you think this is a joke, watch this video of a clubhouse floor collapsing during a party at an apartment complex in South Carolina. The footage shows people jumping up and down to the music when the middle of the dance floor suddenly caves in. At least 30 people were injured and the police are investigating the incident. Watch the video here:

So what do you think happened there? Floor too weak or people too strong?

