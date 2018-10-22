Latest NewsVideo

(VIDEO)Teen Points a Gun On Teacher to Make her Mark his Attendance

Oct 22, 2018, 05:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Have you ever ran into a situation where your school or college teacher did not mark your attendance? You may have bitten the dust on some occasion but however annoyed you are, there are certain limits you would never cross, but not this french teen. He took it a little far by pointing a fake gun at the teacher. Don’t believe us? Watch the video.

The 15-year-old, who has been charged with aggravated violence, reportedly said it was “a joke”, adding that he was not aware that he was being filmed. So what do you think about it?

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 25, 2017, 08:40 am IST

After a long debate EC to announce Gujarat election dates today

Jan 8, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Yet Another Star in the path of Manju Warrier and Navya Nair

Mar 26, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Deadpool jabs the fans soon

Dec 25, 2017, 09:33 am IST

Meet this real santa claus who distributes gifts to beggars on Christmas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close