Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales Starts Tomorrow. Here are the Best Deals

Flipkart and Amazon are back with yet another exciting festive season sale. If you are planning to buy something, there can’t be a better time with a lot of lucrative offers.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will go live on October 24 and end on October 28, Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days will start on October 24 and last till October 27.

Here are some of the exciting deals you can avail:

Vivo V9 (4GB/64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 15,990, and that’s a huge discount of Rs 8,000 (original price of Rs 23,990).

Western Digital 3TB portable hard drive (available at Rs 6,299, down from the original price of Rs. 9,290,

Realme C1 (2GB/16GB) will be available at Rs 6,999 which includes a discount of Rs 2,000 (original price of Rs 8,990).

Fuji Instax 8 instant camera can be bought at Rs 2,700 (original price of Rs. 5,590),

Oppo F9 (4GB/64GB) will sell at Rs 18,990 (originally priced Rs 21,990). Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

Epson L360 ink tank printer will be available at Rs. 8,999 (original price of Rs. 11,399),

Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB/32GB) will come at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 and that’s a discount of Rs 4000 (originally priced at Rs 10,999)

Boat BassHeads 225 earphones will go on sale at a price of Rs 499 (originally priced at Rs 999).