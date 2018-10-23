Check out Sunny Leone’s new look at hubby Daniel Weber’s birthday bash!

Sunny Leone, who is currently seen hosting the 11th season of controversial reality show Splitsvilla, is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber make a great couple and are proud parents of three adorable kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. While they adopted baby girl Nisha, they welcomed Asher and Noah through the process of surrogacy.

Recently Sunny Leone celebrated her husband’s birthday and the pics of the same went viral.