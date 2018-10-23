Delivery boy saves a six-year-old girl from drowning : Watch Video

A delivery man in China is being hailed a hero by millions after a video which shows him saving a girl from drowning went viral a few days ago. According to CGTN, the incident took place in Shaoxing City, in east China’s Zhejiang Province on October 13. Footage shared by CGTN shows the six-year-old girl washing her mop in river water when she slips and falls into the river. She is seen struggling to keep her head above the water.

The dramatic video then shows how a delivery man passing by the river on his bike stops on seeing her and jumps in without any hesitation. According to Daily Mail, the man was later identified as 23-year-old He Linfeng who, after saving the girl, even took the time to go back in and retrieve her shoe.

Watch the heartwarming footage below: