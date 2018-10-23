“Devaswom Board Should Not be a Puppet at the Hands of Others”C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Opposes Review Petition

Devaswom Board is trying to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala issue considering the mass protest against the verdict, but apparently, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is not happy with the move. C.M has completely opposed the move and said that the board should be aware of what they are doing and what verdict can possibly come out even if they file the review petition. “If Devaswom board allows itself to be a puppet at the hands of a few people, they will have to face its consequences”.

C.M also added that police should arrange security as per S.C verdict for young women to the enter temple. He was inaugurating the meeting organised by LDF. He also said that the priest should not think that the power is not something that rests on a key thats hung on the Dhothi of the priest. He added that RSS is deliberately trying to make a riot in Sabarimala.