Mini Cooper S Oxford Edition launched in India : Price and Features

Finally Mini Oxford Edition launched in India. The special edition car is based on the Classic three-door Cooper S model and is priced at Rs 44.90 lakh, ex-showroom (India).

The Mini Oxford Edition will be limited to just 25 units in the country and can be booked exclusively through Amazon India website. Out of these, 15 units will be available in Solaris Orange and the remaining 10 units in Midnight Black.

The introduction of the Oxford Edition makes it the third limited edition model to be launched in the country. The special edition model will be imported into the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The Oxford Edition comes with impeccable styling, meticulous craftsmanship and the iconic go-Kart thrill. It comes with an unmistakably modern and urban design while also paying tribute to its British heritage. The Oxford Edition celebrates the brand’s British heritage as well as its World-famous craftsmanship. The Mini Oxford Edition comes with the Union Jack design embedded throughout the exterior and interior of the car. This includes the rear lights, customised side scuttles, door sill finishers, LED door projections, illuminated dashboard and on the leather upholstery.

The car is available in two distinctive colour choices: Solaris Orange with Midnight-Black Roof and Midnight-Black with Solaris Orange roof. The Solaris Orange Option also comes with carbon-Black interiors while the Midnight-black option gets Chester-Malt Brown on the inside. The special edition cars also come fitted with MINI’s JCW rear spoiler and other aerodynamic kits which include JCW front and rear aprons, 17-inch track-spoke black alloys and chrome-plated double exhaust tailpipe finishers.

The Mini Oxford Edition comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine. It produces 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. The engine is further mated to a seven-speed automatic steptronic transmission with a 0 – 100km/h sprint time coming in just 6.7 seconds.