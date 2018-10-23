No respite For Rehana Fathima, Gets Transferred Again!

Rehana Fathima, the women who shot herself into the centre of all controversies regarding Sabarimala with her provocative pictures on Social media and over-enthusiasm to enter the temple, has since had a tough time. The Ayyappa devotees have turned their wrath on her and she has not got the support from the other camp either. Now BSNL has started a departmental enquiry on her actions. An explanation has been sought from Rehana regarding her actions. In addition to all that, Rehana has been transferred.

Rehana was already transferred to Ravipuram branch from Boat Jetty branch, but now she was again transferred to Palarivattom branch. Rehana had earlier put a Facebook post that the transfer to Ravipuram branch was something she wanted. But we are not sure how she is feeling about her new workplace.

At a time when the devotees of Lord Ayyappa are hurt to the core, Rehana used social media to post provocative pictures and then followed it up with a failed attempt to enter Sabarimala. All of this has led the devotees to turn their wrath on BSNL and the telecom giant is worried if this would trigger a massive campaign against them. It has done the wise thing, by posting a message on Facebook explaining their stand that they have nothing to do with Rehana’s stand and that they have initiated an inquiry on it.