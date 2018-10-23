“Pinarayi Vijayan Lost Against Lord Ayyappa”: Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar has said that he is ready to fast for even 60 days for Lord Ayyappa. The activist, who is on bail, was speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram. Pinarayi government has reduced itself to the government of atheists and non-believers. “Am happy that the devotees ensured that nobody who shouldn’t enter the temple have entered,” said Rahul. He also added that the case taken against him is hundred percent fabricated and that he was not at Pamba but at Sannidhanam when he was arrested.

Pinarayi Vijayan has lost it against Lord Ayyappa. At least now he should change his stand. It is so sad that my grandmother who is a believer was arrested and a non-believer like Rehana Fathima got police assistance. He said he will continue a Gandhian mode of protest.