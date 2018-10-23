Ramesh Chennithala On Sabarimala Row: BJP Should Protest at the Door of Narendra Modi’s Residence

The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has said that the protest by BJP should be held in front of P.M Narendra Modi’s residence. He said BJP’s attempt to cheat people will not work in Kerala.

Ramesh was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the fast held in Vadakara called “Swastham Vadakara” under the leadership of KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran, to save Vadakara from ‘political violence’.

“Congress has the responsibility to protect the beliefs of all religion. BJP and CPI(M) are trying to make Kerala a place of a riot. They are building the politics of violence and murder in Kerala,” said the Leader of Opposition.