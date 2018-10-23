Latest Newscelebrities

Richa Chadha all set for Belly dance in Shakeela Biopic

Oct 23, 2018, 06:54 am IST
Richa Chadha is currently taking belly dancing classes for a promotional song of her forthcoming film on the life of popular south Indian adult star Shakeela.

Richa plays the titular role in the movie, directed by Indrajit Lankesk. She is training under the guidance of Mumbai-based belly dancing instructor Shaina Lebana.

Richa has been taking lessons from Shaina on belly dance for the past three weeks and will be training for some more weeks.

“The song that I’m learning belly dancing for will be a part of the promotions of the film. I have always loved learning newer forms of dance. Belly dancing is not only very attractive and graceful but is also a very tough dance form to learn and adapt,” Richa said in a statement.

