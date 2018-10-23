Roshan Andrews plans to make big budget movie with Mohanlal

Director Rosshan Andrews who is basking in the success of his recent outing Kayamkulam Kochunni has revealed his plans in making a film based on Ithikkara Pakki character. Ithikkara Pakki, who is a predecessor of Kayamkulam Kochunni, was played by Mohanlal in the film is getting a splendid response from the audience as well as critics.

The director in one of his interviews has said that they are planning to make the film on Ithikkara Pakki character. He further added that the project will not take place immediately but they have plans to make it in a near future.

Currently, Rosshan is busy with the pre-production of The Pirates of Diego Garcia in which Nivin Pauly will play the titular role.