Sunny leone’s new movie in Trouble after wide protest

Much awaited Sunny Leone’s movie is in trouble.Just like actress Deepika Padukone’s movie Padmaavat faced opposition, now it is actress Sunny Leone’s turn.

Sunny, who is set to play warrior queen Veeramahadevi in the upcoming multi-lingual film Veeramadevi, is facing stiff opposition from pro-Kannada outfits in Karnataka. The protesters feel that she is not suitable to play the role.

The protest was led by an organisation called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in front of the Town Hall in Bengaluru. They have burnt posters of Sunny and have raised slogans banning her from entering the city.

To press their demand, the protesters have vowed to disrupt a performance by Sunny in Bengaluru on November 3. They feel that the former porn star should not be playing the part of any historical character.

Harish M, founder and director of Time Creations, which is organising the November 3 event, said it was up to the police now to ensure the security of the performers at the event.

This is not the first time Sunny facing such protests. She even have a huge fan base and all are excited to watch Sunny in a new avatar.