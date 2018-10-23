V.S Achuthanandan Mocks BJP and Congress On their Stand in Sabarimala Issue

V.S Achuthanandan, senior Communist party leader and Chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commision has mocked both BJP and Congress on their Stand in Sabarimala issue. Achuthanandan said that both BJP and Congress are trying to destroy state government using the Sabarimala issue and that Congress party is dancing to the tunes of BJP.

“Both parties had initially welcomed the Sabarimala verdict, but then they realised that the issue can help them bag a few votes”, said V.S. He also added that Congress leaders are flowing into BJP’s camp.