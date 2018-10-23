KeralaLatest News

V.S Achuthanandan Mocks BJP and Congress On their Stand in Sabarimala Issue

Oct 23, 2018, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

V.S Achuthanandan, senior Communist party leader and Chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commision has mocked both BJP and Congress on their Stand in Sabarimala issue. Achuthanandan said that both BJP and Congress are trying to destroy state government using the Sabarimala issue and that Congress party is dancing to the tunes of BJP.

“Both parties had initially welcomed the Sabarimala verdict, but then they realised that the issue can help them bag a few votes”, said V.S.  He also added that Congress leaders are flowing into BJP’s camp.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 10, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

India and South Korea tie hands each other for the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

carolina reapper chilli
Apr 14, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

This what happened to the man who eats world’s hottest chilli

Amitabh bachcha
Jun 22, 2017, 11:46 am IST

GST Campaign: Congress leader warns Amitabh Bachchan

Ampati, Meghalaya Election Result Out
May 31, 2018, 11:32 am IST

Ampati, Meghalaya Election Result Out

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close