“We Want Sabarimala Temple Back”, Malayaraya Mahasabha to Approach Supreme Court

Amidst all the issues and protests related to Sabarimala Supreme Court verdict, there is a new stakeholder now. The Malayaraya Mahasabha, representing the Malayaraya community is all set to approach Supreme Court to get Sabarimala back which they claim was theirs.

Aikya Malayaraya Mahasabha General Secretary P K Sajeev said “Sabarimala is the place where Ayyappa rests, Brahmins were snatching all our customs and traditions from us,” he said in an interview given to an online media. “Those who talk so much about the foster father of Ayyappa(Pandalam king) are keeping silence on Ayyappa’s actual father”, he said.

“Malayaraya community doesn’t see any men-women distinction in Sabarimala. Sabari was a woman who belonged to the Malayaraya community. The women in the community don’t go to Sabarimala and if someone wishes to go, the community is not against it. Because we are living in a civilized society. ” Said P. K Sajeev.

Earlier Sajeev had said that Sabarimala and Karimala belonged to the Araya community and in 1902 the priest family snatched the power from them.