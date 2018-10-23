“What Right Does the Priest Have to Shut Down Sabarimala Temple,”? Asks C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier, the priest of Sabarimala temple had said that he will close the temple door if traditions of the temple are found to have been broken. In response to that remark, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has now asked what rights does the priest have to shut down a temple in Kerala which is the public property of the state. “Priest may have the rights to decide the rituals of the temple, but the rights to take administrative decisions rests with Devaswom board,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The board and the head priest has the responsibility to ensure women’s entry into the temple. It cannot be accepted if the board is forgetting that and try to upset the SC verdict,” he added.

In the past five years, Government has spent Rs 302 Crore on Sabarimala. I am saying this because there is false news spreading that Government is taking Devaswom board’s money. Temple belongs to Devaswom Board. It belongs to nobody else,” said PInarayi Vijayan.