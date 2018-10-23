“Would you take sanitary napkins soaked in menstrual blood into a friend’s home,”? Asks Smriti Irani on Sabarimala Issue

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday expressed her opinion about the dispute on entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. She said that everyone has the right to pray but not the right to desecrate.

“I believe I have the right to pray but I don’t have the right to desecrate… And that is the difference we need to recognise and respect … I am nobody to speak on the Supreme Court verdict because I am a current serving cabinet minister,” Irani said during an event in Mumbai.

“But just plain common sense. Would you take sanitary napkins steeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s home? You would not. And would you think that is it respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? So that is the difference. I have a right to pray but I don’t have the right to desecrate that is my personal opinion,” Smriti said.

I am a practising Hindu married to a Zoroastrian. I have ensured that both my kids are practising Zoroastrians, who can go to the fire temple and pray,” she said.

Irani recalled that when her children were inside the fire temple, she had to stand outside on the road or sit in the car

The Union textile minister was speaking at the “Young Thinkers” conference organised by the British High Commission.