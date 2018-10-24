“A Team Was Ready to Shed Blood by Cutting their Own Arm, This Was Our Plan B”: Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar who was in the forefront of all the activities to maintain the traditions of Sabarimala intact and prevent women from entering the temple has revealed his Plan B. If young women entered Sabarimala, this was what Rahul had planned to do to make sure the temple is closed soon.

“A team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. This was our plan B. Not just the government, even we need plan B and Plan C. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impured by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission. Considering this possibility, the team of 20 was standby. Even in the days ahead, such a team will be ready to do the same at Sannidhanam”, said Rahul Easwar.

“The chief minister was right when he said the ownership of the temple doesn’t belong to the priest. But it doesn’t belong to the government or Devaswom Board either. It belongs to Ayyappa. Since SC is all set to consider the review petition, until it is considered, the government should not attempt to let non-believers enter the temple. Devotees have decided to go ahead with the intention to protect the traditions even if the SC verdict goes against us” said Rahul Easwar who is out on bail after police arrested him from Sabarimala a few days before.