Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold discussions on the construction of Ram Temple

Party sources had suggested that a proposal to drop non-performing and tainted ministers may also be accepted during the meeting.

Oct 24, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Wednesday and interact with state unit leaders of the party. Shah will also reportedly meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting, which is slated to begin around 11 AM, is expected to continue till evening.

Besides the Chief Minister, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh senior functionary Krishna Gopal, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal will also attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the BJP chief is expected to review the performance of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet and sitting BJP MPs.

The turmoil caused in national politics by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a legislation in Parliament for clearing the hurdles in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya will also be discussed during the meeting.

A senior leader of the party had said on Saturday that meeting would be crucial as it would set the agenda for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Party sources had suggested that a proposal to drop non-performing and tainted ministers may also be accepted during the meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Yoga Day
Jun 7, 2018, 11:29 am IST

International Yoga Day 2018 : Baba Ramdev to hold camp in Glasgow

May 13, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

Are the Police here to support the culprits and their political bosses?

Oct 21, 2018, 01:56 pm IST

He tried to put his hand in my pants…. Actress Huma Qureshi’s brother reveals his MeToo story

actors dieed of attack copy
Feb 27, 2018, 05:26 pm IST

List of Bollywood actors who suffered a heart attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close