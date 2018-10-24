BJP MP says will burst crackers and challenges SC order

BJP MP Chintamani Malviya Challenges SC Order on Firecrackers, Says He’ll Burst Crackers on Diwali.

BJP MP Challenges the Supreme Court’s verdict which allowed bursting of firecrackers only between 8 PM and 10 PM.

Terming the order as “unacceptable”, the BJP MP said, “Our religion traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar. I will burst crackers only when I finish puja, we can’t set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It’s unacceptable.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to impose a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers and allowed the use of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

In its verdict on a petition filed on behalf of three infants, a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan specified that on Diwali, firecrackers could be burst only between 8 PM and 10 PM. The ban would be in force throughout the year, the bench said.

The apex court also prohibited the manufacture, sale, and use of series crackers or ‘laris’ and specified that e-commerce websites should not accept any online orders and effect online sales. “Station house officers of police station concerned will be held liable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area,” the court ruled.

Reacting to the apex court’s order, Vijay Panjwani, advocate of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said, “Supreme Court’s orders are not very strict. We were expecting a complete ban, but that has not happened. Crackers will be allowed, but there will be time restrictions.”