India Holds their Nerve to Tie a Match that WestIndies Should Have Won

It doesn’t happen very often that Virat Kohli’s century comes in a losing cause, but it came really close to that tonight. But Indian bowlers held their nerves in the dying moments to manage a tie. Both teams tied the score on 321. India had earlier opted to bat which means they had to bowl under the lights with a ball made wet by dew. India had three spinners in the lineup and they mostly struggled, barring Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman spinner was the pick of the bowler for India picking 3 wickets for 67.

It was Shai Hope and Hetmyer who once again proved to be the destroyers for India. Hetmyer was so hard to contain and once he was dismissed, the hopes of the team were literally over Hope. He managed to carry forward the hope, but towards the end, he started losing some momentum. India may not have gone in without the services of its premier death bowler Bumrah, but Shami and Umesh did reasonably well to find the yorkers.

Earlier, India had won the toss and chose to bat, but India suffered early setbacks as both the openers were dismissed for 40 runs. Ambati Rayudu, whom now the captain has the trust to take the no:4 slot in ODI repaid the faith shown in him by making a fluent 73. Kohli was his usual self, playing yet another chanceless knock. His innings is studded with 4 sixes and 13 boundaries. Once he crossed 100, he was unstoppable. Windies simply ran out of options to contain him. India posted 321 for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. But in the end it proved to be just enough to avoid losing the match.