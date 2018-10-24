Kohli Scores Yet Another Ton, India Posts a Formidable Total

Sachin Tendulkar, on the match he crossed 10000 runs had scored a hundred and Virat Kohli did exactly the same on the match where he crossed 10000. Kohli 157(129)hitting ton is not a news anymore and cricket fans have learnt to expect it to happen more often than not.

India had won the toss and chose to bat, but India suffered early setbacks as both the openers were dismissed for 40 runs. Dhawan looked set for a big one but today was not the day. Ambati Rayudu, whom now the captain has the trust to take the no:4 slot in ODI repaid the faith shown in him by making a fluent 73. Rayudu must have had his eyes on a 100 before nurse castled him with a ball that was delivered after a pause. Dhoni looked different, showing the urge to score every ball but his innings was short lived. Jadeja 13(14)and Pant 17(13) gave Kohli some company for a while but not long enough.

Kohli was his usual self, playing yet another chanceless knock. His innings is studded with 4 sixes and 13 boundaries. Once he crossed 100, he was unstoppable. Windies simply ran out of options to contain him. India posted 321 for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs.