Newly married man arrested on charges of impregnating minor girl

Police said her parents took her to a hospital after she complained of frequent stomach pain. Tests there revealed that she was four months pregnant.

Oct 24, 2018, 11:22 pm IST
A newly married man was arrested Wednesday on charges of impregnating a teenaged girl after promising to marry her, police said.

The painter, who got married only last week, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On being questioned, the girl said that the painter, their neighbour, had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

The parents then filed a complaint, following which the man was arrested under the POCSO act, they said.

