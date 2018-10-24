Latest NewsTechnology

Panasonic launches Eluga Z1 Pro, Eluga Z1 in India : Price and Specs

The phones runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with dual SIM slots and is equipped with 13+2MP Dual rear camera with Bokeh effect.

Oct 24, 2018, 04:43 pm IST
Panasonic on Wednesday launched Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro in India. Both Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro features a 2.5 curved metal design with 6.19-inch HD+ display and packs a 4000mAh battery. The newly launched smartphones from Panasonic haven’t been made available for sale in India.

Customers can buy the Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro from October 31 at Rs. 14,490 and 17,490 respectively in three different colours- Black, Gold and Blue from their nearest offline store.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro: Price and specifications

Features Eluga Z1 Eluga Z1 Pro
Display Size, Type and Resolution 6.19-inch HD+ ?1500*720? 6.19-inch HD+ ?1500*720?
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Operating System Android  8.1 Oreo Android  8.1 Oreo
Memory 3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM  expandable up to 128 GB 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM expandable up to 128 GB
Rear Camera 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with real time Bokeh Effect 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with real time Bokeh Effect
Front Camera 8MP front camera with flash 8MP front camera with flash
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh
Dimensions 157.2×76.2x8mm 157.2×76.2x8mm
Supported Network 2G / 3G / 4G – LTE 2G / 3G / 4G – LTE
Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 , Micro USB Bluetooth 5.0 , Micro USB
Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass/Magnetometer, Ambient Light, Finger Print Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass/Magnetometer, Ambient Light, Finger Print Sensor
USB OTG Yes Yes
Global Positioning Support Bluetooth , Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Global Positioning System (A-GPS), FM with RDS Bluetooth , Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Global Positioning System (A-GPS), FM with RDS
Inbox Accessories Main Device, Charger, USB cable, Protective Screen film, Earphone, SIM insertion Pin, Protective Case, Warranty card, Quick start guide Main Device, Charger, USB cable, Protective Screen film, Earphone, SIM insertion Pin, Protective Case,  Warranty card, Quick start guide

The Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro comes in 6.19-inch HD+ display powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The new smartphones are enabled with AI technology and feature face unlock. The Eluga Z1 comes in 3GB with 32 GB storage variant while, Eluga Z1 Pro comes in 4GB with 64 GB storage variant. However, the storage in both the phones is expandable upto 128GB.

The phones runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with dual SIM slots and is equipped with 13+2MP Dual rear camera with Bokeh effect. Both the phones features similar 8MP front camera with flash packed with 4000mAh battery.

