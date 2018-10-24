The Middle Eastern fruit is claimed to be effective against heart disease, high blood pressure, inflammation and some cancers, including prostate cancer. Pomegranate is a good source of fibre. It also contains vitamins A, C and E, iron and other antioxidants.

It is best known for its appealing colour and taste. It makes a good addition to salads and desserts. Pomegranate juice also offers a healthy drinking option.

But it can also cause some side effects!

Side Effects Of Pomegranates: