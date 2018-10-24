The Middle Eastern fruit is claimed to be effective against heart disease, high blood pressure, inflammation and some cancers, including prostate cancer. Pomegranate is a good source of fibre. It also contains vitamins A, C and E, iron and other antioxidants.
It is best known for its appealing colour and taste. It makes a good addition to salads and desserts. Pomegranate juice also offers a healthy drinking option.
But it can also cause some side effects!
Side Effects Of Pomegranates:
- Effect Of Enzymes: The enzymes present in a pomegranate can hinder the functioning of certain enzymes present in the liver. If you are on any specific medication for liver disorders, consult your doctor before consuming this fruit or its juice.
- High Sugar Content: Though it fights diabetes, pomegranate is a preventive food. If you are suffering from diabetes, then stay away from pomegranate as it has a high content of sugar.
- High Calories: If you are on a diet and are watching your calorie intake, then avoid taking this fruit or its juice. Pomegranate adds up calories to the plate. It can also cause weight gain.
- Digestive Disorders: The excessive consumption of this fruit causes many disorders. Some of them are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. But, these symptoms usually subside after a few hours. Excessive consumption of pomegranate can also irritate the gastrointestinal tract.
