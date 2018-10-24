Titanic II to set sail 110 years after the disaster

Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer confirmed the Titanic II project had restarted after a financial dispute halted construction in 2015.

The Titanic II’s maiden voyage is scheduled for 2022, 110 years after the ill-fated original ship took sail, Cruise Arabia Online reports.

Blue Star Line chairman Mr Palmer said: “In 1912 the Titanic was the ship of dreams. For over a century Titanic’s legend has been powered by mystery, intrigue and respect for all she stood for.”

Titanic II, which is being built in China, will outfitted like the original 1912 ship but with additional modern safety features – including more life boats.

The ship’s hull will also welded not riveted and the Titanic II will be decked out with modern navigation and radar equipment – so potential icebergs will spotted well in advanced.

The nine-decked ship will accommodate 2,435 passengers across 835 cabins.

Passengers will be able to first, second and third-class tickets just like on the original Titanic.

Mr Palmer added: “Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits.”

The original Titanic voyage ended in tragedy after the ship hit and iceberg, splitting the vessel in two.

More than 1,500 people were killed.

The wreckage of the original Titanic still lies more than 12,000 feet (3,700 m) beneath the surface on the seabed off the coast of Newfoundland.