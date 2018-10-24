Why Mohanlal, Why Not Mammootty? Asks Shammi Thilakan

WCC has come out openly against AMMA multiple times in the last few months and amidst all the protests, actor Shammi Thilakan has opened up a new debate altogether. He asked if someone has to be questioned for their stand on the Dileep issue, shouldn’t it be Mammootty, who is a law graduate.

The available committee which took the decision to expel Dileep from the organisation had Mammootty at the helm. He also added that all the controversies related to the Dileep issues were done and since the resignation of Dileep has been accepted by WCC, the controversies have to be put to rest.

“Mohanlal should not exert needless pressure on himself. He didn’t do anything wrong in this issue. He is deeply upset about all the controversies. Only he can bring all the actors together”, said Shammi.