A 19-year-old girl student from Gadwal was found hanging to an iron rod in the bathroom in Malkajgiri on Wednesday. Nagalaxmi of Gadwal was living in BC Girls’ Hostel at Gayathrinagar in Malkajgiri. She took admission for Bachelor of Pharmacy in Sarojini Naidu College in 2018.

On Wednesday evening, Nagalaxmi went inside the washroom and bolted it from inside. Her friends broke open the door and found her hanging.