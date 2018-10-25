Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in bright yellow gown: See Pic

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her mark in the industry with her versatile acting and her mesmerising looks.

Recently the diva she made our heads turn with her stylish attire, Aishwarya knows how to rock each look with panache. The star is poised and a picture of elegance and every single time the photo of the beautiful lady makes it to the social media, it makes the hearts of her fans full.

In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen donning bright yellow gown with a flower detailing on it. Not just the pattern but also the shape and colour of the gown complemented her. Aishwarya kept her hair open in loose curls and her makeup was not on the top. She opted for bronze cheeks and kohled rimmed eyes.

Check out the photos of the diva here: