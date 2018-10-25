Lesser Known Facts About Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the most appealing actresses and desirable women as per research. Nayanthara was born into an Orthodox Syrian Christian family later she converted to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai in 2011.

After the purification ceremony, a Certificate of Conversion to Hinduism was issued to her and her stage name, Nayantara, became her official name.

Nayantara started her acting career at a very young age

She has acted in over 57 films. She is also the original heroine in Bodyguard the original Malayalam film that was then remade in various languages including the Bollywood version with Dileep.

The actress has graduated with a degree in English Literature from Marthoma College. She wanted to further pursue studies in CA but had to drop the same due to her commitment towards films.

Nayantara was a model before becoming a professional actress

Nayantara used to do part time modelling before becoming an actress. She was recognised by Sathyan Anthikad, seeing her modelling assignments and approached her for ‘Manassinakkare’.

Nayantara debut in the Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. She started her acting career at the age of 19 and continues it for 11 years. She the most popular actress in south India.