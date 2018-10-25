Latest Newscelebrities

Lesser Known Facts About Nayanthara

Oct 25, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Nayanthara is one of the most appealing actresses and desirable women as per research. Nayanthara was born into an Orthodox Syrian Christian family later she converted to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai in 2011.

Third party image reference

After the purification ceremony, a Certificate of Conversion to Hinduism was issued to her and her stage name, Nayantara, became her official name.

Third party image reference

Nayantara started her acting career at a very young age
She has acted in over 57 films. She is also the original heroine in Bodyguard the original Malayalam film that was then remade in various languages including the Bollywood version with Dileep.
The actress has graduated with a degree in English Literature from Marthoma College. She wanted to further pursue studies in CA but had to drop the same due to her commitment towards films.

Third party image reference

Nayantara was a model before becoming a professional actress
Nayantara used to do part time modelling before becoming an actress. She was recognised by Sathyan Anthikad, seeing her modelling assignments and approached her for ‘Manassinakkare’.
Nayantara debut in the Malayalam film ‘Manassinakkare’, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. She started her acting career at the age of 19 and continues it for 11 years. She the most popular actress in south India.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 18, 2018, 09:38 am IST

Shambhulal, who hacked Muslim man to death on camera set to contest Lok Sabha polls

May 31, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Bodh Gaya blasts: Court tomorrow pronounces quantum of sentence

Mar 6, 2018, 10:44 pm IST

These top Bollywood celebrities are soon to make South Indian movie debut

Dec 9, 2017, 06:51 am IST

Weak currency will help the economy says the Central Bank

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close