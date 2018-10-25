Micromax Spark Go is Here. Could it be the New Budget King?

Micromax Spark Go is the new entrant in the budget smartphone segment and runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) software out-of-the-box. Launched in October 2018, the phone comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 854 pixels.

The Micromax Spark Go sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 16:9 aspect ratio while the smartphone is powered by the quad-core Unisoc SC9832E processor. The Micromax Spark Go includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Micromax SPARK GO has been priced competitively at Rs 3,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart via open sales starting tomorrow. Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio for an additional 25GB of 4G data benefits on the SPARK GO. The phone’s users will get 5GB of additional high-speed data on a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 for a maximum of five recharges.

For optics, there is a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash while at the front, there is a 2-megapixel selfie camera which also comes with LED flash. Other features of the Micromax Spark Go includes 4G VoLTE, micro USB support, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Wifi, and Bluetooth.