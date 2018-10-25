Pakistan Wants to be in Space Race: Pak Takes China’s Help to Put Man on Space by 2022

Pakistan is nowhere close to India in its potential in space exploration but it seems they want to make things even as well. Pakistan’s first space mission has been planned for 2022 and the federal Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Khan approved the plan today, he was quoted as saying by news agency The News.

But then Pakistan is in no position to pull this off and obviously they will need Chinese assistance. An agreement between Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and a Chinese company has already been signed.

Earlier this year, Pakistan launched two indigenously built satellites into orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle. The satellites were launched onboard a Chinese Long March (LM-2C) rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre located at the Gobi desert, China.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ambitious mission of sending an Indian astronaut to space by 2022, which would make India the fourth nation in the world to do so.