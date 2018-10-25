Latest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Crown Prince Salman Condemns Journalist Khashoggi Murder

“The incident was very painful for all Saudis, it’s a repulsive incident and no one can justify it,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in his first comments

Oct 25, 2018, 07:34 am IST
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Wednesday denounced the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and vowed justice would prevail, without addressing US accusations of a botched cover-up over the killing by the Gulf kingdom.

After phoning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the October 2 killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul which has triggered an international diplomatic crisis, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged there would be “no rupture” in ties with Ankara.

“The incident was very painful for all Saudis, it’s a repulsive incident and no one can justify it,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in his first comments since the journalist’s murder.

“Those responsible will be held accountable… in the end justice will prevail,” the heir apparent to the Saudi throne told a major investment forum in Riyadh, speaking in Arabic in his first public comments on the scandal.

Three weeks since Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen living in self-imposed exile, disappeared after walking into the consulate to get some marriage documents the crisis shows no signs of abating.

Washington moved late Tuesday to revoke the visas of a number of Saudis even though the two countries have long been allies, with Britain following suit on Wednesday.

