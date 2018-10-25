Latest Newscelebrities

Superstar Rajnikanth's 2.0 Official Trailer Release Date Announced

Oct 25, 2018
Shankar’s 2.0 is all geared up for its release on 29th November. The teaser of the movie acclaimed massive response and its visual effects became the talk of the town. As per the latest reports, Lyca productions is apparently releasing the grand trailer on the 3rd of November. And It was known that Shankar’s magnum opus is one of the most expensive movies ever made in India.

Although, an official announcement on 2.0’s trailer release date is still expected. Coming to the team, the craze of Superstar Rajnikanth and the popularity of Akshay Kumar combined with the brilliance of Shankar will definitely create some high standards in the Indian Movie Industry.

