This is How V A Shrikumar Menon Expects to Resolve the Case on Randamoozham

Randamoozham, which is often talked about as the costliest project in India, has hit a phase of impasse where fans are not sure if the movie is ever going to happen. The legendary M.TVasudevan Nair who penned the script of the film has asked the director V A Sbrikumar Menon to return the script, having seen no progress at all for three years. M.T had approached court asking the script to be returned and director Shrikumar Menon has now asked for a mediator to settle the issue amicably.

M.T’s petition was against both Shrikumar Menon and Air Films Private Limited. The advocate of the production company said that the preliminary works of the film are happening and that they hope the case to reach a settlement soon.

The case will be considered again on December 7. If both parties agree, the court could consider the case earlier. When the English – Malayalam script of Randamoozham was given to V A Shrikumar Menon by M.T Vasudevan Nair, the agreement was that the shoot of the film will begin in three years. The director was busy with his project of Odiyan, which is all set to be released on December 14.