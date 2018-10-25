YSR Congress Chief Stabbed at Airport: Attacker Nabbed

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified person at the Visakhapatnam Airport. He has reportedly suffered a minor injury on his left arm.

It was reported that Reddy was safe and has been taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of the wound he has received in the attack.

Preliminary reports said the man came near the YSR Congress Party chief on the pretext of taking a selfie with him but attacked him in the process.

The incident is being treated as a massive security breach. The question that is being asked is: how did the man manage to take the sharp object inside the airport? So far, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at all airports in the country, hasn’t issued a response on the matter.