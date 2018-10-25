Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

YSR Congress Chief Stabbed at Airport: Attacker Nabbed

It was reported that Reddy was safe and has been taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of the wound he has received in the attack.

Oct 25, 2018, 01:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified person at the Visakhapatnam Airport. He has reportedly suffered a minor injury on his left arm.

It was reported that Reddy was safe and has been taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment of the wound he has received in the attack.

Preliminary reports said the man came near the YSR Congress Party chief on the pretext of taking a selfie with him but attacked him in the process.

The incident is being treated as a massive security breach. The question that is being asked is: how did the man manage to take the sharp object inside the airport? So far, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at all airports in the country, hasn’t issued a response on the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 8, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush’

Jul 25, 2018, 07:10 am IST

Drunk police constable riding bike without helmet,video goes viral – Watch Video

BSP & SP leaders
Mar 22, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Will BSP-SP numbers beat BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow?

May 10, 2017, 03:15 pm IST

“Information Technology(IT)+Indian Talent (IT)= Indian Tomorrow(IT)” : Narendra modi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close