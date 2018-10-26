Chennithala Says Kerala Govt is Trying to Employ ‘Pinarayi Sena’ in Sabarimala

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at the Kerala Government’s move to keep CPI(M) members for daily wages in Sabarimala for the protection of the temple. He asked if the Devaswom board is trying to employ a ‘Pinarayi Sena’ in the model of a Gopala Sena.

“The Chief Minister is making needless provocation in the Sabarimala issue. Government is trying to make Sabarimala a spot of a riot. If Government tries to control Sabarimala using party members, they will have to face the devotees,” he said. Ramesh added that the Devaswom board has completely failed and that it should be dispelled.

Earlier, Congress leader K Muraleedharan , in his typical style, had taken a dig at the government. He said, “When devotees are saying Swamiye Saranam, Govt is saying Saritha Saranam”. He added that this attitude is a disgrace to the chief minister.

He was obviously referring to the Saritha-Solar scandal that had created waves in Kerala and which was a huge factor into Left Government’s ascendancy into power in Kerala.