Encounter between Security Forces and Terrorists

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in north Kashmir’s Sopore. As of now, no casualty or loss of lives has been reported.

Earlier in the day, at least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Baramulla’s Keeri in the state. The operation, which had begun in the morning concluded in the evening. The two militants who were killed in the incident are yet to be identified, while the arms and ammunition used in the Baramulla encounter have been recovered, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imtiyaz Hussain.