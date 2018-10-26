Latest NewsRecipe

How To Make Pizza With No Oven

Oct 26, 2018, 10:45 am IST
1 minute read

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cup Wheat flour
  • 1/2 Cup All purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 2 Tablespoon Butter
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoon Cooking Oil
  • 1/4 Cup Curd
  • Salt to taste
  • Water as needed
  • 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced Capsicum(lengthwise)
  • 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced Onion(lengthwise)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Chilli Flakes
  • 4 Tablespoon Tomato Sauce
  • 1/2 Cup Mozarella Cheese cubed or grated

How to Make Easy Pizza

  • Take large bowl, add wheat flour, all purpose flour. baking powder, baking soda, sugar, butter, curd and salt and mix well.
  • Then pour water and knead to form a dough. Rub a little oil on the dough and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
  • Now pour oil in a pan, and once hot, add onions and capsicum and saute for 2 minutes and keep aside. Mix in chilli flakes and cover well.
  • Now take a small portion of the dough and roll out to get a flat base.
  • Take a tawa that is going to be used to cook the pizza and use that size as a guideline to roll out the dough.
  • The dough base should not be too thinly rolled out.
  • Heat the tawa, add a little oil and place the base onto it.
  • Once the bottom side is cooked, flip over and then you can assemble the toppings.
  • Spread tomato sauce, then the vegetables, and then cover and let it cook for 5 minutes on low heat.
  • Finally, sprinkle a little cheese and cover so that the cheese melts a bit.
  • Take off from heat, slice into wedges and serve hot.

Related Articles

Dec 19, 2017, 08:44 am IST

USA rejects UN’s decision on occupied Jerusalem

Jul 17, 2018, 11:50 am IST

Three nations offered faster visas for minorities

Jan 5, 2018, 07:48 am IST

To-be-couple gunned down, a case of honor killing

Jan 3, 2018, 07:32 am IST

China comes in Pakistan’s defense against Trump’s comment

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close