How To Make Pizza With No Oven

Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cup Wheat flour
- 1/2 Cup All purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Powder
- 2 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 2 Tablespoon Cooking Oil
- 1/4 Cup Curd
- Salt to taste
- Water as needed
- 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced Capsicum(lengthwise)
- 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced Onion(lengthwise)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Chilli Flakes
- 4 Tablespoon Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 Cup Mozarella Cheese cubed or grated
How to Make Easy Pizza
- Take large bowl, add wheat flour, all purpose flour. baking powder, baking soda, sugar, butter, curd and salt and mix well.
- Then pour water and knead to form a dough. Rub a little oil on the dough and leave to rest for 30 minutes.
- Now pour oil in a pan, and once hot, add onions and capsicum and saute for 2 minutes and keep aside. Mix in chilli flakes and cover well.
- Now take a small portion of the dough and roll out to get a flat base.
- Take a tawa that is going to be used to cook the pizza and use that size as a guideline to roll out the dough.
- The dough base should not be too thinly rolled out.
- Heat the tawa, add a little oil and place the base onto it.
- Once the bottom side is cooked, flip over and then you can assemble the toppings.
- Spread tomato sauce, then the vegetables, and then cover and let it cook for 5 minutes on low heat.
- Finally, sprinkle a little cheese and cover so that the cheese melts a bit.
- Take off from heat, slice into wedges and serve hot.
