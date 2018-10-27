CPI MLA Justifies Government’s Stand on Sabarimala Issue, Protest Erupts From Audience

Protests are fuming among Hindu communities against Kerala Government for their bullish way of implementing the S.C verdict in Sabarimala. CPI MLA C Divakaran found this truth the hard way today as he made a speech supporting Kerala government’s stand on Sabarimala and was quick to get reactions from the audience.

Divakaran said that certain forces are trying to weaken the S.C verdict and added that the Pinarayi Government is only trying to implement the S.C order. He said people should stand United with Government but soon someone from the audience came out protesting against his views. The man said that MLA is speaking in a manner that is set to upset the Hindu traditions.

Soon he asked others in the crowd if they are not ashamed to listen to this speech. He walked out of the function soon and many others followed him. Soon the meeting came to an end.