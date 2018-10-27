Kannur: Amit Shah, who reached Kannur district in Kerala today started his speech with ‘Swamiye…’ as the audience responded with ‘Saranamayyappa’. Throughout his speech, Amit Shah made a strong criticism of the state government.

“Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers,” he said while addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.

“The NSS, BDJS members taking part in the protest by chanting has also been targeted by Police. The court should not have come up with impractical verdicts. The whole country is with Ayyappa Devotees. Gender equality is not to be implemented through temples. The situation in Kerala right now is similar to that of the emergency period”.

Amit Shah added that if Govt tries to counter Ayyappa devotees using DYFI activists, they will have to face a huge price for it. “Pinarayi Vijaya is not fit for the Chief Minister’s chair,” he added.