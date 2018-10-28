Latest NewsNEWSInternational

China’s Private Company Rocket Launch failed

Video posted by a Chinese news site shows the 19-meter- (62-foot-) tall red-and-white rocket lifting off Saturday against clear blue skies.

Oct 28, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
The first attempt by a private Chinese company to send a rocket into space has failed. Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket.

It was the first three-stage rocket built by a private company in China. Video posted by a Chinese news site shows the 19-meter- (62-foot-) tall red-and-white rocket lifting off Saturday against clear blue skies.

Landscape said that “cowling separation was normal but something abnormal happened after the second stage.” The statement posted on its social media account did not elaborate. Chinese media reports say the rocket was carrying a satellite for state broadcaster CCTV.

