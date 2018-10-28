“Mohanlal Was Not Like Mammootty then”, Director Fazil Reveals a Key Difference Between the Big Ms

Fazil is a director who played a key role in the growth of Big Ms of Mollywood- Mammootty and Mohanlal. The debate of who is the better actor among them is the one that has been going for a long time, but now Fazil has revealed a key difference between the actors, especially in their early part of the career.

“Mohanlal in his initial days did not pay much attention to the sound modulation. But Mammootty had put a special emphasis on getting his sound modulation correct. In movies like Pappayude Swantham Appoos and Manivathoorile Aayiram Shivarathrikal, it was Mammootty’s sound modulation that was better than his acting. Nobody can do such roles other than Mammootty”, says Fazil.