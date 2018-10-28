“Not Even During Emergency Period We had These Many Arrests”: K Sudhakran Against State Govt

Right-wing activist Rahul Easwar has been arrested again and while the public is split on whether this was the right move or not, Congress working President K Sudhakaran has lashed out at the government.

“Not even during the emergency period, we had these many arrests. Govt should immediately stop all the brutal acts including arrests. Police are arresting everyone seen in the videos of protest. What is the logic of arresting people who did peaceful protesting? Everybody has the right to criticise Courts verdict. Government is now restricting freedom of expression,” he said.

“Rahul Easwar’s arrest cannot be justified. He was targeted by the government before. The way in which he was arrested was wrong. The women who participated in the protest by changing names of God shouldn’t have been trapped into cases.” added Sudhakaran

He said Amit Shah’s speech about toppling govt is wrong. The president of the party which is ruling the country making such statements is against federalism. meanwhile, another Congress leader V T Balram has welcome the arrest of Rahul Easwar.

“It is the responsibility of government to lock up RSS criminals who claims to have plotted to make the SAnnidhanam impure by shedding blood and passing urine. The request of Congress and devotees is to lock up such people. Congress is with devotees not with people who try to incite violence,” said Balram.