Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Thushar Vellapally to Lead NDA’s Radha-Yatra to Sabarimala

NDA will start the Radha Yatra from Kasargode to Sabarimala with the demand that Sabarimala temple should be maintained as devotee’s own. This is to take place from November 8 to November 13. BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and BDJS State President Thushar Vellapally will lead the yatra.

It will start from Madhur temple. On 30th they will hold a fast in front of DGP’s office. On other districts, the march will be towards the S.P office. On 5th and 6th on November when the shrine opens, BJP will support devotee’s protests.

“Leader of Opposition should apologise for leaving this protest halfway. It was a young Congress leader who asked if you want ‘Rahul Gandhi’ or ‘Rahul Easwar’. Rahul Easwar has no connection with BJP but we condemn his arrest. Yesterday CPI(M) spread a false news that someone who was arrested from Nadapuram was my personal staff. I don’t know such a person. Let’s not forget that the CPI(M) state Committee and Deshabhimani had to make a written apology in the case I filed,” said Adv P. S Sreedharan Pillai.