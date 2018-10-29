I felt jealous to their Love & Marriage life… says Anu Sithara

Anu Sitara is one of the most popular actresses in Malayalam.

Recently she revealed about her favourite South Indian couple and it’s none other than Surya and Jyothika. She even told that she always gets jealous to see them together and surprised to see their support, love and care for each other.

Jyothika married actor Suriya on 11 September 2006, with whom she was paired in seven films; Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.